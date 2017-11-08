Fountain Of Hope Ministries Embarks on Church Construction Project in Mbavi

Fountain of Hope Ministries has embarked on a church construction project in Mbavi which will be celebrating 3 years in February 2018.

According to one of the founders of the church, Prophetess Dawa Kamanga, the completion of the building is expected to be finalized by the end of this year.

“Construction started on Tuesday lastweek headed by the resident pastor Prophet Rodrick Tembo and the Chief of Clergy Mr. Geoffrey Kukada. We praise The Lord for fulfilling His promises.

“Mbavi branch has been congregating in a shed and due to rains, it used to be a problem to maintain the church building. However, with the new building with iron sheets we are hopeful that the problems with water will no longer be an issue.

“Earlier this month after the winds and heavy first rains, the shed was destroyed so we decided to just start the already anticipated construction project. We are expectant that God will fulfill all His plans upon the church and upon the growing branch in Mbavi,” she said.

