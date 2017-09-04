Foster Mulumbe Finally Cleared In ‘Maizegate’

Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc) chief executive officer, Foster Mulumbe, stands cleared of any wrongdoing by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in relation to the Zambia maize imports saga.

ACB spokeswoman said all the graft busting body arrested all suspects in the ‘Maizegate’ scandal and that Mulumbe is not one of those found with any wrongdoing.

“The Bureau arrested suspects whom investigations had found evidence of wrongdoing. The case us currently in court for prosecution of the suspects,”Mdala said.

Mulumbe alongside former Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development George Chaponda were investigated by ACB over their involvement of the controversial $35 million procurement of maize from Zambia last year.

Chaponda was arrested alongside director of Transglobe Produce Limited Rashid Tayub and Grain Traders Association of Malawi chairperson Grace Mijiga Mhango. They are facing corruption charges.

Mulumbe and State produce trader’s director of operations Feckson Kantonga were investigated following recommendations of two commissions of inquiry—one hired by President Peter Mutharika and the other by Parliament—into the controversial Zambia maize imports.

A report presented by an inquiry chaired by retired Chief Justice Anastasia Msosa faulted Admarc for flouting approval rules and systems, thereby causing discrepancies.

While Admarc board indicated that the disciplinary committee found both Mulumbe and Kantonga in breach of Section 16 (e) of the Admarc conditions of service in addition to breaching Section 30 (11) of the Public Procurement Act as well as government policy on external travel reference number CS/S/001 of 2015.

Meanwhile, Admarc public relations manager Agness Ndovi has confirmed that Zambia Cooperative Federation (ZCF) director general James Chirwa visited the country to follow up on a payment of about K1 billion it owes them for supplying maize last year.

He was back in the country last week to chase the payment.

Ndovi said the debt ridden Admarc was affected looking at other modalities to sort out ZCF in due course.

