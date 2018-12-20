Former Speaker Chimunthu Banda Bounces Back Into Frontline Politics

Hail the winner: Chimunthu with his followers

Former speaker of parliament Henry Chimunthu Banda has won Democratic Progressive Party-DPP primaries in Nkhotakota north to represent the party in the coming May 2019 tripartite elections.

Chimunthu Banda who retired from from front line politics in 2014 after serving the constituency for 15 years, has bounced back amid romours that he may be President Peter Mutharika’s runningmate in the coming polls.

However, the incumbent parliamentarian for the constituency Frank Mphande, boycotted the elections faulting the party for poor preparations. But besides controvesy, the party went on with the elections and Henry Chimunthu Banda scooped 2162 votes against Fyson Saenda and Space Katenga Kaunda who got 60 and 53 votes each respectively from 3 centres namely Chasato,Nkhuyu and Nkhunga.

In an interview after being declared winner, former speaker said he is grateful to the people of the area for giving him another chance to represent them in the coming polls and optimistic to carry the day come May 2019.

“As you can see, it is a clear sign that I served the people of my constituency well for 15 years and I have no doubt I will reclaim the victory come 2019”, he said.

Commenting on Mphande’s claims, presiding officer of the elections Brown Mpinganjira said was not aware of the date change as he and his team were assigned to go and administer the elections by the party officials.

Meanwhile main Opposition Malawi Congress Party-MCP, United Democratic Front-UDF and rulling Democratic Progressive Party-DPP are the only parties that have started holding their primary elections in some districts of this country.

(By Juliet Mlowoka Chirwa-MEC stringer,NKHOTAKOTA)

Like this: Like Loading...