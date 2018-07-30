Former Netball Star Emma Mzagada No More

Former netball star Emma Mzagada has passed on at his home town in Chilomoni.

Emma Mzagada who has been struggling with a bone infection called Osteomyelitis died today, according to reports.

She has been ill for the past two years.

She was one of the best players for the Malawi Queens and during her playing time, netball legend Mary Waya and the incumbent Malawi netball team Coach Griffin Zagalo Sayenda once described her as a true legend of the game.

She had stints with the national team and played a crucial role in the team during her time.

Her infections was diagnosed in 2009.

