Former Cabinet Minister Joseph Petro Kubwalo Laid To Rest With Full Military Honours

Thousands of grief stricken mourners braved the incessant rains on Saturday to pay their last respects to fallen former Member of

Parliament (MP), Cabinet Minister and public servant, Joseph Petro Kubwalo.

Kubwalo who also served as Malawi’s ambassador to Tanzania responsible for Burundi, Rwanda and the former was buried on Saturday at his residence at Kameza in Blantyre.

Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Henry Mussa led thousands of Malawians in paying their homage to the fallen seasoned politician on behalf of President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.

Born on September 17, 1938, the former diplomat died on Wednesday evening November 21, 2018 at Blantyre Adventist Hospital in Blantyre after a long illness.

Speaking on behalf of President Mutharika, Mussa said the country has lost a man who contributed enormously to the democracy that is being enjoyed today.

“While serving as Minister of State and Defence, Kubwalo contributed to the growth of the country’s socio-economic development, hence President Mutharika ordered his funeral to be accorded full military honours,” said Mussa.

“Kubwalo was a man with strong character, with passion and his political journey will forever be admirable by many. He usually fought for what he believed to be true and would benefit many at the end,” said Mussa.

Speaking on behalf of the bereaved family, Peter Chagunda commended government for ordering that Kubwalo should be given full military honours, saying this meant a lot to the family and Malawi as a whole.

“We are very grateful to the leadership of this country for declaring that our uncle, father and grandfather should be buried with all the respect befitting someone who helped in the fight for multiparty democracy in the country,” Chagunda said.

Chagunda described the death of Kubwalo as a huge blow to the family as he was the pillar who stood for principles of love, peace and generosity.

Kubwalo joined the civil service in 1956 as an Assistant Technician in the photography department of the Ministry of Information and later joined politics where he served in different portfolios.

Some of the high profile figures who attended Kubwalo’s burial ceremony included former President, Dr. Bakili Muluzi, Vice presidents Khumbo Kachali and Cassim Chilumpha, Chief Secretary to Government, Lloyd Muhara, cabinet Ministers Dr. Emmanuel Fabiano and Bright Msaka and People’s Transformation Party president Kamuzu Chibambo.

Kubwalo is survived by a wife, six children, 17 grand children and several great grand

children.

