Former Cabinet Minister Joseph Kubwalo Accorded Burial With Military Honours

Connect on Linked in

The Office of the President and Cabinet wishes to announce that Hon. Joseph Kubwalo, a former Cabinet Minister, died on Wednesday 21st November, 2018 in Blantyre.

Vigil is at his residence in Chirimba, Blantyre.

The remains of Hon. Joseph Kubwalo will be collected from the College of Medicine at 13:00 Hours on Friday 23rd November, 2018.

The Funeral Service is expected to start at 12:00 Noon on Saturday 24th November, 2018 at Chirimba, near Chirimba

Industrial Site, Blantyre.

His Excellency the President, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, has directed that the Late Joseph Kubwalo be accorded a burial with military honours as a former Cabinet Minister.

Hon. Henry Musa, MP, the Minister of Information and Communications Technology will represent His Excellency the President at the

Funeral Service and Burial Ceremony.

May the soul of the Late Joseph Kubwalo rest in peace.

OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT AND CABINET

22nd November, 2018

Like this: Like Loading...