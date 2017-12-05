‘Foolish Galatians’ Back In Parliament

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Members of Parliament today returned to the August House.
MCP Parliamentarians, led by Leader of Opposition, Lazarus Chakwera, on Monday afternoon walked out of the august House protesting government’s delay to table the Electoral Reforms Bills.
A Chakwera akusonyeza zizindikiro zoti ndi mtsogoleri amene ali ndi mtima woipa kuposa a John Tembo ngakhale anali Mbusa wankulu wa Mpingo. Munthu wodzadzidwa ndi mkwiyo wa tsiku lirilonse ndipo nthawi iliyonse mpaka kumatha zaka, chimene olo a Tembo sadachitepo mu nthawi ya matipate ngakhale ali ndi mbiri yopha ndi kuzunza Anthu osawerengeka m’nthawi ya ulamulo wa MCP. Mau a CHAUTA amatiuza kuti mkwiyo wa tsiku limodzi limafanana ndi kupha Munthu ndipo mkwiyo umenewu ndi womwe wakhala ukuwapatsa a Chakwera khumbo loti adzetse zipolowe m’dziko muno mosalabadira miyoyo ya Anthu ndi tochepa timene alinato.