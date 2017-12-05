‘Foolish Galatians’ Back In Parliament

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Members of Parliament today returned to the August House.
MCP Parliamentarians, led by Leader of Opposition, Lazarus Chakwera, on Monday afternoon walked out of the august House protesting government’s delay to table the Electoral Reforms Bills.
History reapiting itself gwanda chakuamba did the same but swallowed his pride nine months later and formed an alliance with aford the rest is history be prepared for the usual song atibera
At least better reporting. Osati zautsiru mumachitazi. Respect every Malawian whether you agree or disagree with his/her line of thinking or general views. We all contribute to the food your boss eats
Why is DPP so scared of 50+1 bill.
These are one of cowards of the cowards… Bingu anali big man. He would have said let the works of my hands speak for me. Go and table the bill sindikuopa
They are not foolish Galatians. They are patriotic Malawians and that is why we will elect MCP into government in 2019. All princes of thieves will be sent to prison.