‘Foolish Galatians’ Back In Parliament

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Members of Parliament today returned to the August House.

MCP Parliamentarians, led by Leader of Opposition, Lazarus Chakwera, on Monday afternoon walked out of the august House protesting government’s delay to table the Electoral Reforms Bills.

  1. Muluya Beston Kambeta   December 5, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    Hahahahahhaha foolish indeed

  2. Henz Harry Kulima   December 5, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    i like the headline kkkkkkk there indeed foolish galatians en more infact stupid!!!!amaona ngat anyengereredwa,,,,,,ndikuyang’anisisa mwatcheru kt akayende anyapapi amenewa kt kubwera result yotan kumsewuko!??

  3. Edwin Gogoma   December 5, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Dpp voice at its best

  4. Shokoloko Bangosha   December 5, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    Use your brains. It is an insult to God to abdicate thinking and use other people’s brains. Cry our beloved creation.

