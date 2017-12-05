‘Foolish Galatians’ Back In Parliament

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Members of Parliament today returned to the August House.
MCP Parliamentarians, led by Leader of Opposition, Lazarus Chakwera, on Monday afternoon walked out of the august House protesting government’s delay to table the Electoral Reforms Bills.
Hahahahahhaha foolish indeed
i like the headline kkkkkkk there indeed foolish galatians en more infact stupid!!!!amaona ngat anyengereredwa,,,,,,ndikuyang’anisisa mwatcheru kt akayende anyapapi amenewa kt kubwera result yotan kumsewuko!??
Dpp voice at its best
Use your brains. It is an insult to God to abdicate thinking and use other people’s brains. Cry our beloved creation.