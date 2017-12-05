‘Foolish Galatians’ Back In Parliament

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Members of Parliament today returned to the August House.

MCP Parliamentarians, led by Leader of Opposition, Lazarus Chakwera, on Monday afternoon walked out of the august House protesting government’s delay to table the Electoral Reforms Bills.

  1. Francis Zipondo   December 6, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    DPP inawina masankho ili kunja kwa boma en now they’re inside,just wait & see.Chakwela 2019 abweleraso ku ubusa,iswear!!

  2. Francis Zipondo   December 6, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    Chakwela amaona ngati akanyanyala zokambilana parliament isiya zokambirana nkumadikila iyeyo kkkkk AGALATIYA OPEPELA

  3. Shokoloko Bangosha   December 6, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    This country is too small to practice politics of hate. Even propaganda has to be civilized.

