FOCUS Collaborates With Refugees In ‘I Believe’

New rap and R&B phenomenal FOCUS has taken a different direction in his career by working with refugees from Dzaleka camp.

Born Chimwemwe Morgan Mayani, FOCUS has become a darling among aspiring young artists within Dzaleka Refugee Camp in the central region, due to his dedication and musical prowess.

He has collaborated with the refugees in his song ‘I Believe’, a combination of R&B and rap. “In my free time I volunteer at Dzaleka Refugee Camp mentoring young artists. It is pleasing to work with such young people exploring their talents,” explained FOCUS.

With ability to play keyboard, sampler and drum machine, FOCUS uses his music to entertain but also to speak about some of the ills the society experience; and has featured some of the challenges refugees face at the camp in his album.

“Visiting the camp has given me an opportunity to understand the challenges refugees face on daily basis. As an artist, I feel I have an obligation to take part in tackling such issues through music.”

Born on 27th June, 1994 in Blantyre, FOCUS is a Malawian recording artist and record producer signed to his own independent label and media company, The Connect Entertainment.

Currently he is under the management of iCreative Media a registered media company since 2012. In July this year, he released his debut EP ‘Grit’ currently selling online and is available on iTunes.

He has since spoken against the art of distributing music freely. “I completely discourage free music distribution. If Malawi music is to make it big and benefit the artists, people should learn to pay for music and not getting it for free. Free music distribution hurts livelihood of many artists who take music as a career.”

He believes if artists and relevant authorities such as Cosoma work together there would be value for paid services in the future through investments in the music industry.

FOCUS grew up in Blantyre, the southern region of Malawi. He attended high school at African Bible College (ABC) and Bambino high school. In school, he was athletic as he partook in various sports activities including football and basketball. He started rapping when he was in grade 6 at the age of 12. After completing his high school education, he proceeded to do his college at Techno Brain.

In 2006 he was a member of a group called Undisputed, which disbanded. He has once worked with Tenacy, Dylan, Dominant 1, Third Eye and Sage Poet among other artists.

Profile Birth Name : Chimwemwe Morgan Mayani

Birth Place : Blantyre, Malawi

Genres : Hip hop & RnB

Occupation : Rapper, record producer

Instruments : Vocals, keyboard, sampler, drum machine

Years Active : 2006-present

Labels : The Connect Entertainment

Associated Acts : Tenacy, Dylan, Dominant 1, Third Eye, Sage Poet

