Flood Victims To Benefit From Decent Affordable Houses Program-APM

President Prof. Peter Mutharika has assured flood victims of government support and has since tipped them to utilize the Decent Affordable Houses Program (DASHP) Malata Subsidy) to rebuild houses damaged by the floods

The president made the call Monday when he visited 570 displaced people camping at Ngwirizano Primary School in the area of T/A Pemba in Salima.

Mutharika said government is concerned with the suffering of the flood victims both in Salima and Lilongwe and commended individuals and groups that have worked so hard to rescue others during the time of the floods.

At this point the president said that government will continue providing the displaced people with food stuff and other necessities to ease the suffering.

The president further said people who lost their house can be given the opportunity to access DASHP to reconstruct the houses.

Mutharika responding to an earlier appeal by T/A Pemba for development, said government will make sure that the area has a better road and the bridges.

The president then made a symbolic hand over of relief items to selected individuals; the relief items includes mattresses for pregnant women, water buckets, cooking oil maize and beans.

Speaking earlier T/A Pemba thanked the president for the governments’ quick response to the disaster.

The chief further said that his area is under developed and has no Community Secondary School and health facility.

District Education Manager, Chris Kumikundi said that the issue of Community Secondary School is in pipe line.

“The proposal was already made to parliament by the MP and the Ministry of Education has since approved the idea and anytime a Community Secondary School will be constructed,” said Kumikundi.

Member of Parliament for Salima South East Kassim Linguluwe confirmed having pushed in parliament a call for support in construction of a school and health centre.

“I took the matter to Parliament during the budget session last year and government already agreed to take action,” said Lunguluwe.

Flooding of the Lifidzi River has displaced people from five areas and a total 1250 house-holds are living in evacuation camps.

These year’s floods are the biggest to occur in Salima in 10 years, according to the District Civil Protection Committee (DCPC).

