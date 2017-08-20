Flanders President Impressed With Chilanga Farmers In Kasungu

President of Flanders Geert Bourgeois Saturday visited farmers under Chilanga Farm Trust in Kasungu who are benefiting with support the Flanders Government provide through various organizations in the agriculture sector.

President Bourgeois, who is on a three-day visit to Malawi, hailed the partnership that exists between small scale farmers and the institutions that provide support to them.

“The good partnership among small scale farmers, government and nongovernmental organizations is key to improving agricultural productivity and lives of small scale farmers,” Bourgeois said.

He appealed to the stakeholders to continue this partnership in promoting agriculture development in the country.

Chilanga Farmers Trust is comprised of 554 small scale farmers groups from Traditional Authority Kaomba.

The trust gets its support from organizations like World Food Programme (WFP), Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and Agricultural Commodity Exchange (ACE) among others.

WFP, FAO and ACE are getting resources from the Flanders government and have helped the small scale farmers realize the importance of collective markets, financial literacy and quality control among others.

Chairperson of Chilanga Farmers Trust Dickson Chirwa hailed the Flanders government’s support which he attributed for improving the lives of small scale farmers.

“Through these organizations, we have been trained how to avoid post harvest losses by taking care of our commodities so that we attract buyers.

“We have also been linked with buyers through ACE and we are provided with market information,” said Chirwa adding that they have also been introduced to Warehouse Receipt System.

He said with funds from Flanders government, WFP and ACE have constructed a warehouse for Chilanga Farmers Trust to necessitate rural storage which has proven to be crucial to rural farmers.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Joseph Mwanamvekha was part of the team that accompanied Bourgeois on the visit to Kasungu.

The minister thanked the Flanders government for its support to Malawi which is helping to improve lives of smallholder farmers.

Bourgeois arrived in the country on Friday.

He was hosted to a dinner by State President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika at Kamuzu Palace evening of the same day ahead of his two days tour to agriculture projects his government supports in Kasungu and Mzimba districts

The Government of Flanders funds various agricultural projects in the country, with particular focus on smallholder commercial farmers.

Flanders is a Dutch-speaking northern portion of Belgium. (By Vincent Khonje, Kasungu, 19 August, 2017, Mana)

