Flanders Govt Vows To Continue Bankrolling Malawi’s Agriculture Sector

President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika has invited the Government of Flanders to invest in the country’s various economic sectors in supplementing the current support in the agriculture sector.

The first citizen made the call at Kamuzu Palace Friday when he hosted President-Minister of Flanders Geert Bourgeois to a dinner ahead of the latter’s two days tour to the agriculture projects his government is supporting in Kasungu and Mzimba districts.

“Malawi has a lot of untapped areas of investment in minerals, energy and agriculture sectors and my government is working hard to create a conducive environment for investors,” Mutharika said.

The Malawi’s head of state also called on the Flanders government to consider supporting the technical education initiative as an intervention to youth unemployment and development.

In an interview, Bourgeois said; “Investment is indeed a very important call and one that needs serious consideration when I go back; Malawi really has great investment opportunities.”

The Government of Flanders funds various agricultural projects in the country, with particular focus on smallholder commercial farmers.

In his statement, Bourgeois explained that; “Agriculture is the backbone of the Malawian economy and thus needs further development, while food and nutrition security is prerequisite towards improving the well being of all Malawians.”

The Flemish President-Minister has since expressed confidence that the two governments would continue to work collaboratively to develop the sector. (By James Mwale, Mana)

