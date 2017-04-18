Flames Starts “Revival Mission” With A Goalless Draw; RVG Happy With Boys Performance

Malawi National football team, the Flames have started the revival mission with a goalless-draw against Kenya in a friendly match played on Tuesday at Machakos stadium in Kenya.

The match served as preparation for the Sunday encounter against Madagascar in the 2018 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) preliminary round first leg.

In a post-match interview with International Media Flames expatriate Coach Ronny Van Geneugden popularly known as RVG said the team is making a good progress. “I think our mentality was strong but Kenya played a lot of high balls which interfered with our game-plan. I told my boys to concentrate in good football and that’s why we moved closer in the second half. All in all, the team is making progress ahead of Chan 2018 competition,” said Ronny, flames expatriate coach.

On his part Kenyan Coach, Stanley Okumbi said, “My boys played well but you know some of them had not trained with us in the last days prior to this match. They were playing for their respective clubs in the league unlike our opponents, who were together for the last three weeks. The Friendly match was played in full-view of newly elected Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Ahmad Ahmad. As the revival mission continues, the flames will travel for Madagascar where they will play in a Chan qualifier on Sunday, April 23. (By Thumbiko Nyirongo )

Like this: Like Loading...