Flames Sidzamva!! Madagascar Beat Flames 1-0 In CHAN Qualifier…New Coach, Same Old Story

New Coach, Same Old Story: Malawi national football team, the Flames on Saturday afternoon had their chances of reaching 2018 Championship of African Nations (Chan) finals slimmed after they were beaten 1 -0 by Madagascar in a game played at Mahamusa Municipal Stadium.
The result means that Flames newly hired Expatriate Head Coach Ronny van Geneugden popularly known as ‘RVG” has successfully failed his second assignment after drawing with Kenya in a friendly match.
The second leg is scheduled for next weekend to be played at the magnificent Bingu National Stadium in the capital city Lilongwe. The team that will progress to the next round will face Mozambique later in July this year. (By Thumbiko Nyirongo
Mumati coach atani mwam’bweretsa last week vuto ndi Nyamilandu he must #Fall
Stop talking shit to the coach and the players. Rome and italy werent built in a week. It need patiance and wait alitle bit longer and see what God wil bring for us. Life ndi choncho long live obwande.
Chimene tingapange apa ndichoti mwina azayese kusewela nditimu timu yamaskin mwina akhomza kutnchuka kuti awina nanga apiteuku kuwazidwako kuyesela uku kuwazidwakonso bwanji gayz?
Kodi inu ku Malawi kuli mpira…?Mukhoza Mutha kusintha ma coach nose pa dziko la pansi. Palibe chidzasinthe ku Malawi
Team without international players??????