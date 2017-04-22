Flames Sidzamva!! Madagascar Beat Flames 1-0 In CHAN Qualifier…New Coach, Same Old Story

Flames Expatriate Coach Ronnie Van Geneugden

New Coach, Same Old Story: Malawi national football team, the Flames on Saturday afternoon had their chances of reaching 2018 Championship of African Nations (Chan) finals slimmed after they were beaten 1 -0 by Madagascar in a game played at Mahamusa Municipal Stadium.

The result means that Flames newly hired Expatriate Head Coach Ronny van Geneugden popularly known as ‘RVG” has successfully failed his second assignment after drawing with Kenya in a friendly match.

The second leg is scheduled for next weekend to be played at the magnificent Bingu National Stadium in the capital city Lilongwe. The team that will progress to the next round will face Mozambique later in July this year. (By Thumbiko Nyirongo

  1. Anjiru Ibu Masenda   April 23, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    Flames imapanga za u flames basi

  2. Richard Mbondoma   April 24, 2017 at 8:14 am

    Wishing the flames all the best next weeks game.Home game will judge the coaches

