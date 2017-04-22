Flames Sidzamva!! Madagascar Beat Flames 1-0 In CHAN Qualifier…New Coach, Same Old Story

Flames Expatriate Coach Ronnie Van Geneugden

New Coach, Same Old Story: Malawi national football team, the Flames on Saturday afternoon had their chances of reaching 2018 Championship of African Nations (Chan) finals slimmed after they were beaten 1 -0 by Madagascar in a game played at Mahamusa Municipal Stadium.

The result means that Flames newly hired Expatriate Head Coach Ronny van Geneugden popularly known as ‘RVG” has successfully failed his second assignment after drawing with Kenya in a friendly match.

The second leg is scheduled for next weekend to be played at the magnificent Bingu National Stadium in the capital city Lilongwe. The team that will progress to the next round will face Mozambique later in July this year. (By Thumbiko Nyirongo

39 Responses to "Flames Sidzamva!! Madagascar Beat Flames 1-0 In CHAN Qualifier…New Coach, Same Old Story"

  1. Mbalame Ernest Go Cornelius II   April 22, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    vuto ndi golie

  2. Mussah Pogba Winess   April 22, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    kulephela kubweletsa coach wa chizungu ayindithuziyingamve Flames

    • James Brown   April 23, 2017 at 6:44 am

      Kulibe mpira ku Malawi…Unaliko make dzana.

  3. Fareed Bitton   April 22, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    M’mesa coach yu amati players are well talented?

  4. Kinto Chessah   April 22, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    kkkkkkkk a malawi amatha koma ufiti,msanje, ndi katangale ndizimene amatha mpila kulibe kulibwino kungosiyila wachikaz

  5. Moses Nyadani Kanthenga   April 22, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    Osaiwala kuti anabwela off season komanso anapeza atamusankhila anyamata koma tidikire season iyambe asankhe yekha and then we can blame him.

