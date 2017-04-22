Flames Sidzamva!! Madagascar Beat Flames 1-0 In CHAN Qualifier…New Coach, Same Old Story

New Coach, Same Old Story: Malawi national football team, the Flames on Saturday afternoon had their chances of reaching 2018 Championship of African Nations (Chan) finals slimmed after they were beaten 1 -0 by Madagascar in a game played at Mahamusa Municipal Stadium.
The result means that Flames newly hired Expatriate Head Coach Ronny van Geneugden popularly known as ‘RVG” has successfully failed his second assignment after drawing with Kenya in a friendly match.
The second leg is scheduled for next weekend to be played at the magnificent Bingu National Stadium in the capital city Lilongwe. The team that will progress to the next round will face Mozambique later in July this year. (By Thumbiko Nyirongo
vuto ndi golie
kulephela kubweletsa coach wa chizungu ayindithuziyingamve Flames
Kulibe mpira ku Malawi…Unaliko make dzana.
M’mesa coach yu amati players are well talented?
ima looser Barcelona
kkkkkkkk a malawi amatha koma ufiti,msanje, ndi katangale ndizimene amatha mpila kulibe kulibwino kungosiyila wachikaz
Osaiwala kuti anabwela off season komanso anapeza atamusankhila anyamata koma tidikire season iyambe asankhe yekha and then we can blame him.