Flames Regroup For Cosafa…Cometh Ye And Watch Us Train-RVG Tells Fans

The Flames are expected to regroup on Tuesday to start preparations for the Cosafa Cup which will be staged in South Africa’s North West province from 25 June to 9 July.

According to Football Association of Malawi’s (FAM) official Facebook Page, the team will be camping at the Mpira Village and train at the MDC Stadium in Blantyre.

Flames Coach Ronny Van Geneugden says the first training session at 3 PM will be open to the public.

“Normally all our training sessions are behind closed doors but for the first session on Tuesday, we will allow fans to come and watch their team train,” said Van Geneugden.

In this year’s tournament defending champions South Africa are waiting to learn their quarterfinal opponents having drawn against the winner of Group A at the event.

South Africa will come up against Angola, Tanzania, Mauritius and Malawi in the regional showpiece tournament.

Tanzania is competing for the third time after 1997 and 2015, with Comoros Islands having declined to take part this year.

Swaziland will face the winners of Group B, which is an extremely competitive pool that includes Zimbabwe, Madagascar, Mozambique and Seychelles.

The quarterfinals see Botswana take on Zambia in a titanic battle and 2015 winners Namibia play Lesotho in another COSAFA Castle Cup classic clash.

As in the last two editions, the losing teams in the quarterfinals will enter the plate competition.

The regional showpiece tournament was first played in 1997 and has been won four times each by South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Angola has three titles to their name and Namibia one.

Long-time sponsor of the tournament, Castle Lager, will be hosting a number of exciting activations around the COSAFA Castle Cup including a five-a-side football competition, and have also brought on board a number of ‘legends’ from the region to lend their support to the event. (By Arkangel Tembo

Blantyre, June 13, Mana)

