Flames’ Players To Be On Govt Payroll…”We Want To Promote Professionalism & Improve Players’ Welfare-Mussa

Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development, Henry Mussa on Tuesday revealed that the Malawi National team football players will be put on government payroll beginning from 2017/18 financial year.

Mussa said this in parliament on Tuesday as part of his response to a question raised by Member of Parliament for Mchinji North East, Alex Chitete on the criteria that was used to employ the current national football team coach, Ronny van Geneugden.

“Government has opted for the payroll initiative to promote professionalism and help to improve the welfare of the players,” Mussa said.

On the selection of the coach, Chitete wondered how government together with the country’s football association arrived at the decision of engaging the Belgian coach who is said to lack coaching experience and has not even won a single match in the three games the Flames have played under his charge.

In his response, Mussa said the coach was selected by a panel of specialists from Football Association of Malawi after being thoroughly assessed adding that FAM was given the mandate to choose a coach that they deem fit for the job.

He, however, noted that the standard of football in the country is declining and that there was need for extra effort to revamp the lost glory of the Flames saying one way of doing so was putting the players on government payroll.

“I can not reveal the amount that players will be receiving. But the issue has been discussed with right people from FAM and government and we hope that the next budget will take care of the issue,” he said.

He also said government has plans to construct a football academy for nurturing talent at tender ages.

“The idea is to instill the skills in them so that they should grow with the sport,” Mussa said. (

By Fostina Mkandawire, Lilongwe, May 17, Mana

