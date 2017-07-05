Flames Players Anger Coach RVG: “I’m Very Disappointed With You”

Malawi National Football Team, the Flames Expatriate Coach Ronny Van Geneuden (RVG) on Wednesday openly said that he was disappointed with how the Flames performed at the 2017 Cosafa Castle Cup in South Africa.

Van Geneuden was Speaking at Mpira Village in the Commercial city of Blantyre during what can be described as “emotional” press briefing. He said that he was disappointed that the Flames failed to win a single game during the tournament.

“As the coach, I’ am very frustrated and disappointed that we failed to score a single goal during the tournament. We created many chances but our strikers failed to utilize them,” said Van Geneuden.

But Flames Expatriate Coach, Van Geneuden was quick to point out that the local players are slowly adapting to his philosophy and soon or later Malawians will start receiving desired results.

Recently, Minister of Sports, Labour and Manpower Development Henry Mussa also expressed disappointed on how Flames fared at the Cosafa Castle Cup. (By Thumbiko Nyirongo)

