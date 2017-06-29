Flames Defender Ian Chinyama Discharged From RSA Hospital…”Underwent a successful face surgery”

Flames defender, Ian Chinyama, underwent a successful face surgery on Wednesday in South Africa after suffering from three fractures around the right eye. He was admitted to Fern Crest Hospital in Rustenburg.

According to information posted on the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) website, the Premier Bet Wizards left back underwent a three hour successful operation and was discharged from hospital on Thursday.

“I am now feeling better and I would like to thank FAM and all the team members for the support,” Chinyama was quoted on the FAM website.

However, the player will be out of action for six weeks.

Chinyama was taken off the pitch on a stretcher in the second half of the Flames’ second Cosafa Cup group A match against Mauritius on Tuesday after he collided with an opponent.

This was the Flames second game after they went down 2-0 in their first encounter against Tanzania.

The Flames face Angola on Thursday where a draw or defeat means that the Flames will be heading back home.

In order for the Flames to progress through into the quarter finals, they need to win with more than 2 goals to nothing and pray that Tanzania lose their game against Mauritius.

The Flames have never won the Cosafa Cup despite reaching the finals twice. (By Arkangel Tembo

Blantyre, June 29, Mana)

