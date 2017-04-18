Flames Coach ‘RVG” Names Squad Facing Kenya: Sanudi, Lucky, Lanjesi, Mlimbika, Chimango, Dave Banda, Sulumba In Starting X1

Malawi national Football team, the Flames Head Coach Ronny Van Geneugden has named his eleven men starting line -up for the afternoon’s friendly Match against Kenya to be played at Machakos stadium in Kenya.

The newly hired flames expatriate Ronny and his assistant Gerald Phiri Senior has entrusted the services of Ernest Kankhobwe as the goalkeeper while defenders are Stanly Sanudi, Lucky Malata, John Lanjesi and Francis Mlimbika.

Flames captain Dave Banda, Chimango Kayira, Simeon Singa, Kelvin Hanganda and Gilbert Chirwa will play at the midfield while Muhammad Sulumba will play as the striker making a formation of 4-5- 1.

According to goal.com, this is going to be a 46th meeting between these two sides, the last one coming in June 12, 2013, where the Flames were held to a draw.

Flames will on Sunday, face Madagascar in the 2018 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) preliminary round first leg. (By Thumbiko Nyirongo)

