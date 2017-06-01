Flames Coach RVG Assembles Strong Squad For Comoros Match On June 10

Malawi National Football Team, the Flames Head Coach Ronny Van Geneuden (RVG) on Tuesday failed to hold his anger after some officials leaked Flames Final List for Comoros encounter scheduled on June 10th in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.

Addressing the Media at Mpira House in the Commercial City of Blantyre Flames Coach Ronny said that he wanted to release the squad at exactly 12 O’clock id day but was shocked to see some people sharing the squad on the social media at 11:30Am before the briefing.

“I wanted to release Flames Final list for Comoros at 12 O’clock in the afternoon but it is already on the social media, l don’t know how,” said Ronny at exactly 11:45am.

According to Ronny, the local based players are expected to report for training on Tuesday evening while professionals will arrive in the country on Wednesday and Thursday.

GOALKEEPERS

Leman Nthala (Kamuzu Barracks) Charles Swini (HBC Songo- Mozambique) Enerst Kakhobwe (Nyasa Big Bullets) Owen Chaima (Tanzania)

DEFENDERS

Dennis Chembezi (Wizards FC) Stanley Sanudi (Be Forward Wanderers) Limbani Mzava (Golden Arrows – RSA) Francis Mulimbika (Be Forward Wanderers) Pilirani Zonda (Nyasa Big Bullets) Yamikani Fodya (Nyasa Big Bullets) John Lanjesi (Nyasa Big Bullets) Chisomo Mpachika (Silver Strikers)

MIDFIELDERS

Singa Simeon (Wizards FC) Chikoti Chirwa (Red Lions) Gerald Phiri Jnr (Platinum Stars- RSA) Levison Maganizo (Silver Strikers) Robert Ng’ambi (Platinum Stars – RSA) Dalitso Sailesi (Nyasa Big Bullets)

STRIKERS

Binwell Katinji (Silver Strikers) Yamikani Chester (Be Forward Wanderers) Innocent Bokosi (Red Lions) Jabulani Linje (Be Forward Wanderers) Micium Mhone (Blue Eagles) John Banda (Ferroviaro De Nampula) Frank Banda (HBC Songo) Gabadinho Mhango (Bidvest Wits – RSA) Richard Mbulu (Costa do Sol)

