Flames Coach Names Squad To Face Tanzania On Oct 7:Gaba, Ng’ambi, Gerald Phiri Jnr In

Flames Coach, Ronny Van Geneugden, has named a 30-man squad that will go into camp today (Monday, 2 October) at Chiwembe in readiness for a friendly match with the Taifa Stars on October 7 in Tanzania.

The Flames are also preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations Group B qualifiers against Morocco, Cameroon and Comoros games.

Overall, Van Geneugden has kept his faith in the same players who served him well in the recent Morocco trip.

Some of the regular players called into camp include Gabadihno Mhango, Robert Ng’ambi and Gerald Phiri jnr.

Also on the list are Mozambican based John and Frank Banda, including Charles Swini.

Some of the local based players in the squad are Stanely Sanudi, Mathews Sibale, John Lanjesi, Miracle Gabeya and Levison Maganizo

Meanwhile, the Flames leave for Tanzania this Thursday and the coach is expected to release his final squad on Wednesday.

(By Arkangel Tembo, Man)

