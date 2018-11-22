FIVE OUT OF FIVE: IMF’S POSITIVE REVIEWS OF APM’S ECONOMIC PERFORMANCE IN 2018

Connect on Linked in

November 21, 2018

IMF says Malawi’s program performance has been satisfactory, most criteria met and “significant overperformance”registered in some areas such as international reserves

October 4, 2018:

IMF predicts economic growth of 4 percent in 2019, followed by a rise to 6-7 percent over the medium term.

May 9, 2018:

IMF says Malawi’s economy has achieved macroeconomic stabilization.

April 30, 2018

IMF observes that economy has rebounded from two years of drought.

February 14, 2018

IMF predicts economic growth of 3-5 percent in 2018, followed by a rise to 6-7 percent over the medium term.

