Firstlady’s BEAM Donates 4 Trucks As BT City Launches Health Week

Beautify Malawi Trust (BEAM) has donated four refuse collecting trucks to Blantyre City Council to improve the city’s cleanliness.

The donation was made on Monday during the launch of Blantyre City Council Health Week which was graced by The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Honorable Kondwani Nankhumwa, who urged Blantyre residents and companies to keep the city clean as one way of attracting more investor to the city.

“An investor will only come to a country or city which is clean. One cannot talk of an investor coming to a city, investing millions of dollars while the city is not clean and its residents are not interested in keeping the city clean,” he said.

Nankhumwa also said clean environment improves citizens’ contribution towards economic development.

“People who live in a clean environment have healthy lives because they don’t often fall sick. As a result, they work hard in contributing towards developmental activities of their nation,” he said.

However Nankhumwa noted with concern that there were some companies who are dumping garbage in undesignated areas.

“I would like to appeal to companies to make sure that their surrounding is clean. It’s sad to note that some companies are also dumping waste and garbage in undesignated areas like rivers. These are the same companies that are contributing to poor sanitation hence laws will be enforced,” he warned.

Speaking to the press, Blantyre City Mayor, Councilor Wild Ndipo, said this year’s health week will try to change the mindset of the residents which has for a long time been taken as the councils sole responsibility.

“We launch this health week as a reminder to residents that cleanliness is not only for the council officials but for everybody. Complementally to this event BCC, will next week a launch keep the resident clean competition as one way of empowering residents,” he added. (By Charles Mphwere, Blantyre, July 4, Mana)

Like this: Like Loading...