First of Its Kind: Nankhumwa Launches Chief’s Sports Bonanza

Mulanje Central Parliamentarian Kondwani Nankhumwa on Sunday launched a football and netball bonanza that will be participated by almost all the traditional leaders in his constituency. The first of its kind in Malawi’s history.

Ironically, according to Nankhumwa, it is the chiefs themselves who initiated the bonanza, and only reached to him for material support.

Launching the historical initiative, Nankhumwa donated twelve football and netballs.

He also announced a K300, 000 financial reward to the chief’s team that will come on top in the football category, while the second and third placed will cart home K250, 000 and K200, 000 respectively.

In netball category, the winning team will receive K250, 000 while the second and third placed will pocket K200, 000 and K150, 000, respectively.

In an interview, Group Village Njema, of Traditional Authority Chikumbu, real name Elia Kankhomba, said the initiative is meant to boost the Chief health status in the district.

