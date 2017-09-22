First Lady Meets Project C.U.R.E Officials, Says Malawi’s Health Sector Needs More Players

The First Lady, Madam Dr. Gertrude Mutharika says there is need for more players in the Malawi health sector to improve service delivery and quality of care to millions of Malawians especially women and children.

Madam Mutharika said this on Thursday during a meeting with officials of Project C.U.R.E who called on her at the Hilton Midtown Hotel in New York United States of America on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Project C.U.R.E is an international non-governmental organization that delivers medical supplies and equipment to developing countries.

Speaking during the meeting, Director of Corporate Development Melissa Koester, said her organization would like to work with the First Lady as a contribution to her efforts in ensuring the wellbeing of Malawians particularly women and children.

She explained that through the partnership with the First Lady Project C.U.R.E would be providing medical equipment and supplies to hospitals in Malawi.

In her remarks the First Lady said Malawi’s health system faces enormous challenges ranging from inadequate infrastructure such as hospitals to personnel, medical supplies and equipment to provide adequate and quality care to millions of Malawians.

“It will be good that as a mother and First Lady I partner with you for the sake of millions of Malawians back home. Our hospitals require more skilled personnel and the necessary equipment to provide the necessary care and support to our people,” Madam Mutharika said.

Among other things the First Lady sited the need for cancer screening equipment to help save thousands of women who are dying from the disease.

She said more women are being discouraged from accessing cancer screening services due to lack of equipment and inadequate facilities.

“The long distances to health facilities creates problems and the lack of equipment demotivates women to go for cervical cancer screening services and they continue to die,” she said.

Project C.U.R.E is already assisting some hospitals in Malawi including Queen Elisabeth Central Hospital. (By Chikondi Juma)

