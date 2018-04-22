First Lady Markets BEAM To UK Women

Malawi’s First Lady, Professor Gertrude Mutharika, on Saturday asked Malawian ladies living in United Kingdom to support initiatives she is implementing to rid young girls from early marriage bondage and take them back to school.

Mutharika made the plea Saturday at Hyatt Hotel in Westminster, London, where she hosted the ladies to an afternoon tea.

She outlined initiatives Beautify Malawi Trust (BEAM) under her patronage, is implementing that are geared to promote girls’ education and make Malawi clean and beautiful.

She also informed the women in diaspora that presently, BEAM is providing bursary to about 2000 girls.

Mutharika said she believes that education is the most sustainable area of development which needs support from the women in diaspora so that many girls achieve their goals.

“Let us make contacts and network to protect girls from early marriages and support their education,” she said.

BEAM Trust is providing bursary for needy girls, constructing girls’ hostels to prevent girls from walking long distances to school, planting trees and mobilizing women and girls for cervical cancer screening among others.

A representative of the women living in the UK, Dr Neza Kalilani Chatuwa who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary in UK, acknowledged the need to support development initiatives Mutharika under BEAM is implementing to promote the girl child in Malawi.

Chatuwa also recognised the need for the diaspora to support such initiatives.

The First Lady accompanied President, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika who participated in the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) which ended Friday.

