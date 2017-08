The First Lady Her Excellency Dr Gertrude Mutharika today laid a foundation stone at Mulanje Mission Community Day Secondary school to commence construction of an 80 bed girls hostel by the Beautify Malawi Trust (BEAM).

The hostel at Mulanje Mission becomes the 7th hostel to be initiated by BEAM Trustee. The others are in Chitipa, Mzimba, Kasungu, Mulanje and Mchinji.