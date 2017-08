Connect on Linked in

The First Lady, Her Excellency Dr. Gertrude Mutharika on Friday launched the Gertrude Mutharika Build Initiative where thousands of orphaned and other vulnerable children will be receiving houses.

The initiative is being championed by the First Lady through Habit for Humanity Malawi.

The Launching ceremony was held at Mnongwa Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chadza in Lilongwe.

Like this: Like Loading...