First Lady Impressed With Kasungu Zokonda Amayi Women Initiatives

First Lady Madame Dr Gertrude Mutharika has hailed Kasungu Zokonda Amayi Program Women group for initiatives they carry to help the needy and strengthen their relationship.

Zokonda Amayi is a radio program on Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) in which women call in and also send Whatsapp and text messages to greet each other.

The First Lady on Monday visited the women as per her promise that she will be visiting Zokonda Amayi Program Women Groups.

A member of the program herself, Dr Mutharika said she was happy with what the women are achieving through the Zokonda Amayi groups.

She said her visit to the group was to encourage the women to continue with the initiatives that they are undertaking as a group.

“I am glad that through this program you are doing a lot of things. I understand you are supporting children at Chilanga School for the blind, taking care of the elderly, cheering the sick and also helping those in prisons among other things. I am here to encourage you on what you are doing,” said Dr Mutharika.

The First Lady also hailed the good relationship that has been developed through the Zokonda Amayi Program.

“I have seen that through the Zokonda Amayi Program there is a very good relationship among women. I am one of you and I am here to cement this relationship,” she said.

Kasungu Zokonda Amayi Program Women Chairperson Mayi Abiti Omali said the group has always been united and this has made it possible for them to achieve more.

“We do things as one. That is why we have been able to undertake all these initiatives. Though we started as a few women now we have grown to a very big number,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of MBC’s Director General, Hope Chisanu praised the First Lady for her humble spirit.

“You have allowed these women to work with you as you are also reaching out to many Malawians. This is very commendable Madam First Lady,” said Chisanu.

Another project the Kasungu women are implementing currently is building a house for an elderly woman at Chipojola Village in Traditional Authority Mwase, which the First Lady has pledged to help in finishing.

So far the First Lady has visited Zokonda Amayi groups in Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzuzu and Kasungu.

