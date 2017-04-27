First Lady Hosts Miss Malawi Finalists…Urges Them To Be Courageous, Determined & Focused

TALKING POINTS BY HER EXCELLENCY, DR. GERTRUDE MUTHARIKA FIRST LADY OF THE REPUBLIC OF MALAWI

DURING DINNER HOSTED IN HONOUR OF 2017 MISS MALAWI BEAUTY PAGEANT CONTESTANTS AT KAMUZU PALACE

IN LILONGWE WEDNESDAY 26th APRIL, 2017

SALUTATION

With great joy, I welcome you Beautiful young ladies here at the State House.

The President and I are very happy to host you tonight.

Tonight I am the happiest because God has made it possible that I sit around this table and share a meal with you beautiful and courageous girls.

Chairperson and Our Beautiful girls,

I thought it was important to meet you beautiful girls just before you take to the run way this Friday to battle it out for the Miss Malawi Crown.

I wanted this personal interaction so that you know that you have my support and I wish you well in this competition.

I also wanted to congratulate you all for making it this far.

I know it has not been easy for you. You have met stiff competition, a lot of hurdles and obstacles along the way that could have discouraged you.

But with courage and determination you have surmounted it all and today, here you are.

That is the message and lesson you have taught us including all young women and girls following the Miss Malawi contest.

• Indeed Beautiful girls must be courageous

• Beautiful girls must be focused

• Beautiful girls must be determined to achieve whatever they aspire in life.

The Chairperson, our Beautiful Ladies

Tonight offers an opportunity for us to know each other better, connect and look ahead on how we can maintain this connection for the good of our country.

The Chairperson, our beautiful girls

Allow me at this point to thank you, the organising committee and our beautiful Miss Malawi contestants for Beautifying Bwaila hospital earlier today.

What you have done is a clear demonstration of the recognition of our work as BEAM.

It gives us a lot of encouragement and determination to carry on because we know that Malawians have fully embraced the vision and mission of BEAM.

Community participation is the center of our strategy to achieve a cleaner, healthier and beautiful Malawi.

The Chairperson, our Beautiful Ladies

Let me therefore appeal to each one of you beautiful girls, whether you take the crown this Friday or not, let us continue Beautifying Malawi.

Let us work, advocate and be the agents of change as we work together in the management of waste and issues concerning our environment.

As Beautiful young women I also urge you to go out there and be good role models to the young girls.

At BEAM we encourage, support, and motivate girls to pursue education.

At BEAM we believe that education makes girls beautiful. Go out there and be advocates of girls education.

Denounce and condemn all obstacles standing on the way of girls’ education.

Once again congratulations and all the best as you take to the runway on Friday.

Our Beautiful Ladies

Now I want you to forget about the contest on Friday, relax and enjoy the meal with me.

Bonne appétit.

I Thank You.

