First Lady Dr. Gertrude Mutharika Hails Malawi Mission In Kenya For Exploring Trade Opportunities In Nairobi

First Lady Madam Gertrude Mutharika has applauded the Malawi Mission in Kenya for its efforts in exploring trade opportunities between Kenya and Malawi.

The First Lady said with consistency and support from the government and all Malawians, trade and business opportunities can help uplift the livelihood of people from the two countries.

She was responding to remarks by the Malawi High Commissioner to Kenya Ms Agrina Mussa who said since she took up her position late last year, she has noted that Kenyans are benefitting more from Malawi. According to Ms Mussa, Kenyans are importing tea and nuts from Malawi but Malawi is not buying anything from Kenya.

She said for this reason, her office has embarked on a learning experience to ascertain how Malawi can benefit from her relation with Kenya.

Speaking when she met in audience with employees from the Malawi mission in Kenya, Dr Mutharika said it is always important to explore ways of harnessing the relations between the two countries to make sure that both countries benefit.

She also expressed gratitude to the mission’s support to the government’s various initiatives. The First Lady is in Kenya where she was attending the Africa Health Agenda International Conference 2017 organised by AMREF.

