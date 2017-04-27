First Lady Dr. Gertrude Mutharika Crowned Patron Of The Malawi Women In Tourism…Let’s Beautify Malawi To Attract More Tourists

SPEECH FOR HER EXCELLENCY, DR GETRUDE MUTHARIKA,THE FIRST LADY OF THE REPUBLIC OF MALAWI

ON ACCEPTING TO BE PATRON OF THE MALAWI WOMEN IN TOURISM (MAWIT) BICC, LILONGWE

THURSDAY 27TH APRIL, 2017

Distinguished ladies and gentlemen…

It gives me pleasure to be in your midst on this auspicious and memorable occasion this morning, as I take on this new responsibility as Patron for the Malawi Women in Tourism, MAWIT in short.

As I take this responsibility, I count it another milestone in the history of Malawi’s Tourism Sector.

Malawi is one of the greatest tourist destinations of Africa. Both local and foreign tourists flock to the shores of Lake Malawi because the lake is beautiful.

Scores of people climb up the trails of Mount Mulanje, others scramble to go up the winding paths of Zomba Mountain and Nyika Plateau.

These and many more are beautiful mountains with eye-catching sites.

Distinguished Ladies and gentlemen…

The beauty of Malawi can be seen in our game, the wild animals, our water bodies and much more.

We still have the Big Five of the jungle, including our lions and elephants.

These animals make Malawi beautiful.

This is why today I am filled with excitement because you have added a new dimension to the work of Beautify Malawi (BEAM).

Distinguished ladies and gentlemen…

Beautifying our country is one surest way of improving the tourism sector. On the other hand, tourism helps to beautify Malawi.

The more the number of tourists, the more beautiful Malawi becomes.

I wish to announce that the Beautify Malawi (BEAM) Trust will now extend its cleanliness campaigns to areas of tourist attraction.

Distinguished ladies and gentlemen…

BEAM will now encourage cleanliness in all public places which have the potential to interest tourists.

These include bus terminals, private lodges, our streets, markets, lake shores and such other places.

Let me therefore, thank MAWIT for partnering with BEAM.

Therefore, I eagerly look forward to joint campaigns between BEAM and MAWIT.

Distinguished ladies and gentlemen…

BEAM believes in education especially for the girl child.

It is only educated people that can advance their careers in the tourism sector.

Above all, we need educated women to take up the flag of Malawi tourism to the world.

Distinguished ladies and gentlemen…

As we speak, the initiative to establish the Malawi Women in Tourism network has already sent strong signals in the development and promotion of Tourism in Malawi.

We the women of Africa have a story of great pride to tell the world. We are known for our hospitality.

Give me a Malawian woman and I will show you an ambassador of hospitality.

Tourism is a trade of hospitality.

Women are the right flag carriers to take our tourism agenda to the world.

And yet, we know! Women have generally been marginalized in many development agendas.

They have experienced a lot of hardships in gaining substantial economic benefits.

This is because women involvement in economic activities has been minimal. And I say today, let us come out and take our rightful place in development.

Distinguished ladies and gentlemen,

Tourism has the potential to contribute to all the Sustainable Development Goals.

Women can play a significant role in achieving these Sustainable Development Goals.

Distinguished ladies and gentlemen

The Malawi Women in Tourism network is one of the initiatives that give us women an opportunity for participation in development.

The tourism sector is one of the strategic sectors for economic development.

It provides opportunities for self-employment for women in small and medium businesses.

It is my belief that this network will encourage various groups, to build capacity and improve the sector’s service quality and delivery.

This should ultimately lead to gender equality in tourism.

I am also confident that many of you will act as role models to the girl child by striving for excellence through hardwork.

Distinguished ladies and gentlemen…

At this point, allow me as Patron for MAWIT to appeal to all the stakeholders in tourism to support the MAWIT Network.

Let us work as one, with one force, towards a common goal.

In the same spirit, let me acknowledge the support which the New Finance Bank is rendering to the Women in Tourism.

I also acknowledge the support from the Federal Republic of Germany through GIZ MIERA Project.

Please keep it up, am happy to hear of these partnerships with MAWIT and the Tourism Sector in general.

Distinguished ladies and gentlemen…

My advice to all Women in Tourism is that you remain vigilant and united in your vision. Remember, there is power in unity.

To the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism, I encourage you to continue with the good work you have started of supporting the Network and ensure the fulfillment of its objectives.

Finally, allow me to convey my heartfelt gratitude to the leadership of Women in Tourism for giving me this honour to be their Patron.

Today, you got my acceptance. And you can count on my support.

I thank you for your attention.

May God bless you all!

