First Lady Dates Thyolo Women

First Lady Professor Gertrude Mutharika has advised women in the country to support and promote one another.

Mutharika gave the advice at Lomola Catholic Primary School ground in Thyolo during a women development meeting where she had a chat with female civil servants, MBC’s Zokonda Amai groups, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and community women from the district.

Mutharika asked women to stop oppressing one another and instead encouraged them to start supporting one another for them to excel in life.

“Women are good at talking bad of each other. That is bad – we need to start loving each other by supporting one another in whatever we do,” Mutharika said.

She said that since women are in majority in the country, they have the potential to change things for their own good and for the good of the nation.

She, therefore, thanked the women for working and supporting the DPP-led government development initiatives.

The First Lady also took advantage of the gathering to advise the women to go for cervical cancer screening which she said was important for their life and health.

“I know most of you women here registered for the coming elections, but we can only vote if we are healthy. I advise you to get screened so that you are assisted accordingly and participate in the elections next

year,” she said.

Director of Women for the South, Bertha Nachuma said women and the people of Thyolo had all the reason to vote for President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika considering the numerous development projects realized during his reign.

Nachuma said the DPP-led government has responded swiftly to natural disasters like floods and hunger which people need to appreciate through their vote in the 2019 tripartite elections.

The women development meeting was among others attended by chiefs and Traditional Authorities led by the revered Lhomwe Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa.

