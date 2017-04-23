First Lady Dates MDF, Police, Prisons, Immigration, State House Women, As APM Makes Surprise Visit

President Peter Mutharika has heaped praises on spouses to men who work in the security agencies, saying they are the forces behind the men’s success and the security of the country.

The President was speaking when he made a surprise visit to a cultural luncheon the First Lady Dr Gertrude Mutharika hosted for women from the Malawi Defence Force-MDF, the Malawi Police Service-MPS, the Immigration, the Malawi Prisons and Statehouse women, at the Kamuzu Palace Marquee.

The cultural luncheon was aimed at bringing together the women from the various sectors in the security agencies to interact and share ideas on how to better their lives and households.

According to President Mutharika, his government is committed to uplifting the lives of security officers as they work hard to protect the nation.

“My government will always work hard to make sure that officers in the MDF, MPS, Immigration and Prisons are working and living under a conducive environment so that they are able to discharge their duties effectively,” he said.

The Malawi leader said very soon he will launch a project which will see 10,000 units being constructed for the country’s security agencies.

“Very soon, I will launch a major project where we will build up to 10 thousand houses for the Police and the MDF. Other houses will be for the Immigration and Prisons,” he added.

Prof. Mutharika also donated K2 million to welfare committees for the five groups which attended the luncheon.First

