First Lady Courts China-Africa Business Council…Donates $10million Worth Music Equipment To Malawi, Also To Construct Six Music Classrooms

Deal Done

The First Lady, Her Excellency Madame Gertrude Mutharika on Tuesday hosted in audience at the Hilton Midtown Hotel a delegation from the China-Africa Business Council (CABC) led by the CABC Secretary General Mr. Erick Wang.

During the meeting, the CABC announced a $10million worth of music equipment and 6 music classroom’s donation to Malawi through the Beautify Malawi Trust. The donation is being made under the newly launched initiative called Public Benefit International Challenge aimed at mobilising the youth in China in supporting fellow youths in Africa.

The Meeting In Progress

  1. El Rapps Ng'oma   September 20, 2017 at 8:28 am

    whao thats nice!….so where are they building the music classrooms?!!

  2. Mike Mzumala Mzumala   September 20, 2017 at 8:41 am

    We expecting changes all over don’t buy cars plz

