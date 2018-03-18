First Lady Comforts Providence Girls’ Fire Victims, Donates Assorted Items

First Lady, Gertrude Mutharika on Saturday visited and consoled students of Providence Girls Secondary School following a fire that raised-down one of the hostels at the Roman Catholic run education facility.

The incident, which occurred on the afternoon of 21st February this year, affected about 100 students, with 39 of them losing everything to the inferno.

According to Providence Girl Secondary School prefect Vanessa Disoni, some of the affected students are yet to report back for school.

Comforting the affected student, the First Lady encouraged the girls to let go the trauma that came up with the fire and focus on their studies, which she said, was far more important that the valuable they lost.

“I know how some of you feel at the loss of your precious belongings. I know how painful your feelings are as you live with memories of those blazing flames. Some of you had to be sent back home as a result of the accident. And I painfully imagine how hard the first night was for you to find an alternative place to sleep when you came back from home.

“I m here to hold your hands, to strengthen you, and give you courage,” said Madam Mutharika.

In his remarks, Education, Science and Technology Minister Bright Msaka hailed the Catholic Church in Malawi for investing heavily in education.

Msaka said, for years, the Catholic Church in the country “has been walking shoulder to shoulder with government in providing education in the country”.

Through the Beautify Malawi Trust (BEAM), First Lady Madam Mutharika donated basic items to each of the 39 students who lost everything to the inferno.

The donated items included mattress, suit-cases, school bags, school uniforms, mathematical instruments, bathing and face towels and exercise books.

BEAM, according to Madam Mutharika, was also set to immediately start renovating the destroyed hostel, but will leave it to the church, as Blantyre Diocese ArchBishop Thomas Luke Msusa had told the gathering that some un-named donors were ready to do the work.

Instead, the First Lady donated 40 bags of cement which was meant for the renovation work, towards other school projects.

Providence Girls Secondary School was established in 1933.

