First Lady Calls On CCAP Women To Use Divine Weapons In Their Challenges

Malawi’s First Lady, Dr. Gertrude Mutharika has called on fellow women from the Church of Central African Presbyterian (CCAP) to depend on prayer if they are to overcome challenges, saying no temptation is beyond what one can bear.

Mutharika made the remarks on Saturday at Lingadzi CCAP church in Lilongwe during the Church’s women’s Guild annual conference for Mpando Presbytery themed, “Christ’s Righteous Soldier”.

She said CCAP women guild members’ were soldiers off the Lord and should not look down upon themselves because they are powerful and capable of pulling down strongholds that come against them through prayer.

Mutharika said the weapons that Christians use are strong, but that the women needed to realize that as solders they will face challenges and it is at that time that they must get on their knees and pray.

“Challenges will come, but we should know that one day that will come to an end. As women who are soldiers, we must know that we are divinely powerful and can overcome all challenges. When challenges come, we must pray. Pray for our families, our children and our country” she said, adding it is better to reach your destination wounded but victorious, than doing nothing for Christ.

The First Lady asked the women to thank God for the good things he does to them and the country, saying: “There are many good things that we can thank God for which we take for granted.”

“The fact that we are alive is enough reason to thank God for, in other places our friends are in wars; their children are malnourished because of lack of peace. We are enjoying good health and that’s why we are able to come here, and this year we had good rains and a bumper harvest; these can make us thank God. I wonder when some people when asked to give a thanks giving prayer, they have nothing to say,” she said.

She then thanked the church for praying for the presidency, saying it is reason why they were living a healthy and peaceful life at the state house.

And in his sermon, the officiating clergy, Reverend Maurice Kalimenda who read from the book of 2 Timothy 2:1-13, asked the women to be exemplary in their conduct, saying as soldiers they need to be disciplined and keep order.

He said being a soldier require commitment to ones calling and never be entangled in other people’s affairs so that you please the commanding officer.

“As a soldier of Christ, you must ensure that you have the wish to win, be able to follow God’s instructions, be committed to your calling, and seek to please Jesus only. I always say that Christianity has become difficult today, not because the world has become difficult, but because Christians have become difficult. They are also getting involved in worldly affairs,” said Kalimenda.

Speaking at the same function, Chairperson of the main organizing committee, Enelesi Mika, Chairperson of CCAP Nkhoma Synod women’s Guild, Chrissie Kaliza and Lingadzi CCAP Resident Pastor Bizwik Nkhoma thanked the First Lady for sparing time to come to the conference.

They said in doing so the First Lady was setting a good example so that people should know that one needs to worship God regardless of ones status in society. (By Stanley Nkhondoyachepa, Lilongwe, August 12, Mana)

Like this: Like Loading...