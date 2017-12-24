First Couple Wishes All Malawians A Merry And Fruitful Christmas

PRESS RELEASE

For immediate release

24th December, 2017

CHRISTMAS MESSAGE FROM HIS EXCELLENCY PROFESSOR ARTHUR PETER MUTHARIKA AND THE FIRST LADY PROFESSOR GERTRUDE MUTHARIKA

His Excellency the President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and the First Lady Professor Gertrude Mutharika wish all Malawians a merry and fruitful Christmas.

The President and the First Lady join all Christians in Malawi and around the world in celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.

While on earth, the Lord Jesus Christ showed humility, peace and love to everyone.

The first couple therefore urges all Malawians to use this occasion to emulate the character of Jesus Christ and show a sense of service, harmony and togetherness with people from all backgrounds. Above all, the first couple urges us all to wish peace to one another as peace is what Jesus wished humanity after his work on earth.

The President and the First Lady are mindful that there are some Malawians that are in unfortunate circumstances such that they will not be able to join in the celebration. The Mutharikas extend their best wishes and prayer to all those people.

The first couple is also calling upon Malawians that are able to show their spirit of sacrifice and sharing to reach out to those that are unlucky during this season.

President Mutharika and Madame Mutharika ask Malawians to dedicate part of this Christmas period to pray for the good health and productivity of all of us and for the continued peace and prosperity of our nation.

Finally, the President and the First Lady urge Malawians to celebrate the season in a responsible manner.

Merry Christmas to you all

MGEME KALILANI

PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SECRETARY & SPOKESPERSON

SANJIKA PALACE

BLANTYRE

Like this: Like Loading...