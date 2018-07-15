First Couple Pays Respect To Paramount Chief Mbelwa The 4th

On his way from the Northern Region to the Central Region in Lilongwe on Sunday 15th July, 2018, His Excellency the President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika branched-off to Edingeni, the headquarters of Inkosi Yamakosi Mbelwa the 5th. The Malawi leader and the First Lady took time to pay their respects to the late Paramount Chief Mbelwa the 4th of the Mzimba Ngonis.

After visiting the Mbelwa family home, President Mutharika and the First Lady Madame Prof. Gertrude Mutharika were conducted on a tour for the Mausoleum of the fallen Inkosi Yamakosi Mbelwa the 4th.

President Arthur Peter Mutharika and the First Lady also laid their wreaths on the tomb of the Paramount Chief.

President Mutharika and the First Lady have been in the Northern Region for official engagements since the 5th of July, 2018.

