First Lady Attends Burial Ceremony Of DPP Supporter At Likuni

First Lady Prof. Gertrude Mutharika on Tuesday attended the burial ceremony of a member of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Charles Chawanda in Likuni in Lilongwe.

Chawanda died during a road accident that also claimed life of Graciano Tsumba, a technician at the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology who died upon arrival at Kamuzu Central hospital. Tsumba was also buried on Tuesday in Mchinji.

DPP deputy regional governor for central region Mr Kambalane represented President Professor Peter Mutharika at Tsumba’s burial.

Kambalame presented K300,000.00 condolence from President Mutharika. He said a similar amount was also presented to Chawanda”s family at Likuni.

The accident, which involved a Toyota pickup belonging to the party with registration number BP 8384 happened on Sunday in Chapuwala village near Kasese at Bua along the Lilongwe-Kasungu M1 road.

And on Monday, President Mutharika cheered four victims of the accident at the Kamuzu Central Hospital.

Mutharika also expressed sincere condolences to the deceased families.

The President said he and the First Lady ‘ learnt with great shock and sadness about the loss of those lives and those injured.

According to Mponela Police Station report, the driver of the vehicle, Samuel Rajab, was avoiding a head on collision when he was overtaking another vehicle.

