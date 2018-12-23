First Couple Hosts Choir Festival To Thank God for 2018, Wishes Malawians Merry Christmas and Prosperous New Year

Republic of Malawi

Speech by His Excellency the State President Peter Mutharika when he attended the Choir Festival Hosted by the First Lady at Sanjika Palace

Today, we have gathered in the spirit of thanksgiving. The First Lady and I are very pleased that you came to visit us with prayers and thanksgiving.

It is important for us to give thanks to God because He created us. And God looks after us every day and night, every season, every year, generation after generation.



As a country, we have every reason to say our thanks because God has seen us through many challenges in the year that is ending. In the last four years, we have conquered many challenges – a reason to be thankful.

We were faced with floods, drought and hunger for two years. But we survived.

We found a broken economy. We fixed it.

We found stagnant development. But we have built new roads, taken electricity to the people and built many community technical colleges.

We can now see Youths employing themselves and employing one another in welding and shoe making because of community technical colleges.

We have seen Women and Youth being empowered to buy motorbikes with their money and build houses with their hands because they can afford.

We have seen the elderly and vulnerable people in the villages where we come from getting better free homes because of the Malata and Cement subsidy program.



This country is changing because we are working hard for this country. But we are working hard because God has given us a life and a chance to serve this country.

As we thank God, let us also remember to appreciate one another. Everyone likes to be appreciated. As we end the year, let us remember those who have been kind to us. Let us go back and say thank you!

From the depth of my heart, today, I want to say THANK YOU to the civil servants and public servants who have been working hard and:

making our economy better and better

building our new roads

giving light to people in our villages with MAREP

providing piped water to villages and new communities

creating jobs for the Youth

building community technical colleges

and making Malawi better and better

Today, I want to say THANK YOU MALAWI. I am proud of every Malawian working hard to make Malawi a better place.

As we thank God, let us remember to thank one another. Let us remember where our goodwill comes from.

Let us go back to say thank you to our parents who raised us. Let us go back to say thank you to our spouses, brothers, sisters, friends and neighbours.

But when all the thanks are said and done, remember one thing. The best way to say THANK YOU is to do the good things done to us to someone else. Let us be kind to others as some have been kind to us.

And for those who never wished us well, let us remember to forgive them. Forgiveness is the best revenge. Those who put us in pain and suffering only teach us never to cause pain and suffering to others.

We are a God-fearing nation. Let us wish one another love, peace and unity. Let us wish our country love, peace and unity. And let us pray for love, peace and unity in our country.

Finally, let me wish every Malawian a Merry Christmas and Prosperous New Year. I wish everyone of you a Special Christmas and a Special New Year.

And let only remember to celebrate this festive season with caution and wisdom. Let us celebrate carefully.

Above all, let us celebrate with thanksgiving.

God Bless You All.

And God Bless Malawi.

Thank you.

