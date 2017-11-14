First Couple Cheers Mapanjira Accident Victims At Mzuzu Central Hospital…Donates K5million To Moyale Women

APM cheering one of the victims

From Moyale Barracks, the first couple visited victims of the Mapanjira military disaster to check on their recovery progress at the Mzuzu Central Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

“I am pleased and relieved to see them show huge signs of recovery and I continue to wish them that they get even much better,” Mutharika told journalists after visiting the patients.

On Saturday, one more person died at the hospital bringing the death toll to 23.

During the tour, the President together with the First Lady donated K5million to Moyale women welfare grouping to help in their social work.“I understand the spouses of our soldiers have a social welfare organisation. The First Lady and I are donating K5million to the welfare fund,” he said.

