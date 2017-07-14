FINCA Launches ‘Nkhawa Njee Promotion’

FINCA Malawi has launched ‘Nkhawa Njeee Promotion’- targeting its existing and potential clients-aims at rewarding its customers for standing by the institution.

In 2015, the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) licensed FINCA Malawi, making the firm expand its operation from a mere credit giving to deposit taking micro finance institution.

And according to FINCA Malawi Marketing Manager Violet Mangani, since the introduction of the deposit platform, the institution’s clients have offered unparalleled support, hence the launch of the promotion as a thank-you token.

“Promotion is the way of rewarding them on top of encouraging them to serve. Our message to potential and existing customers is that is to invite them to participate in the promotion. It is a very exciting time for FINCA where customers are able to win exciting prices that are coming through because of the promotion,” said Mangani.

In the promotion, eight lucky winners will be walking away with deep freezers at the end of three-months the promotion is running, with several others winning K100, 000 in its monthly draws.

FINCA has been in the business since 1994 with an aim of alleviating poverty

FINCA operates in 21 countries across the globe and has 21 outlets across Malawi targeting the unbanked section of the society.

Like this: Like Loading...