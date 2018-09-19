Financial Meltdown: FDH To Seize Lilongwe City Council Building Over K600 Million Loan

Lilongwe City Council (LCC) is bound to lose it’s building in city centre to FDH Bank for failing to service a loan that was taken in 2016.

Information privy to this publication shows that LCC borrowed K100 Million from FDH Bank to manage its recurrent expenditure and some of its impending projects at that time.

However, financial mismanagement and overall poor leadership by chief executive Moza Zeleza has seen the loan not being serviced thereby accumulating huge interest. Currently, FDH Bank is demanding K600 Million from the council. The figure includes interest accrued and fines for bad debtorship.

In an effort to normalize the situation, Zeleza is said to have written FDH Bank requesting for renegotiation of the loan payment but the bank has since rebuffed him. Bank officials who also spoke on condition of anonymity say if the city council fails to service the loan by December this year then they will use court sheriffs to seize various property which might include the headquarters at City Centre.

Zeleza has been at the centre of controversy for many months owing to his unilateral leadership that does not respect variety of ideas in decisionmaking. As a result most of his decisions have placed the council in financial crises hence crippling operations at all cost centres in the city. Some of the consequences of his indiciveness or poor decisionmaking include the Area 18 sewage slippage, untendered public parks and growing filth which has come about due to lack of proper waste management equipment at the council.

Workers at the council have on numerous occasions demanded his resignation to pave way for new blood only for him to find relief in courts. Ward councillors who we spoke to separately say their work has been made tough due to Zeleza’s type of leadership which pushes electee officials to the periphery of council work.

The CEO has also been at the centre of dubious land sales especially to foreigners in the city. Lilongwe is losing huge patches of land to Burundians, Chinese, Nigerians and Congolese through these dubious transactions led by Zeleza himself.

