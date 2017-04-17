Financial Catastrophe Hurting Malawi’s Handball Development

Malawi National Handball Team Assistant Coach, who also doubles Eastern Region Handball development officer Jack Gunde, said financial disaster is hindering the development of handball in the country.

Gunde said this Monday in an exclusive interview with Malawi Voice. He asked government, private companies and stakeholders to invest in handball. He added that Malawi has good and talented handball players but they do not have a ‘screen’ to showcase their talents.

“As a Coach who suffered alot to form such a nation team to play international games, lam very concerned on how handball is being treated in the country. We have good players but we are not giving them time to play competitive games. “In such, when international tournaments comes we can’t do well, l therefore appeal to government, stakeholders and other private companies to come and sponsor handball and lam assuring them they will not regret,” appealed Gunde, Eastern Region Handball Development Officer.

But Gunde was quick to praise government and President Peter Mutharika’s administration for supporting handball through the Presidential Cup initiative on sports which according to him it is the only handball tournament played in the country.

Last year, Malawi National Handball team participated in International Handball Federation (IHF) Africa Challenge Trophy which was held in South Africa where they performed handsomely. (By Thumbiko Nyirongo)

