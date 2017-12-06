Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe Urges Malawian Youths To Be Responsible…”You Must Invest In Your Life”

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Goodall Gondwe has advised youths in the country to refrain from being used by some politicians saying the tendency is counterproductive to development.

Gondwe who is also Vice President for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for the north made the call recently when he addressed a political rally at Mpherembe Community Day Secondary School.

He said youths are future leaders of any country hence the need for them to take part in all development programmes taking place in their communities and the country as a whole.

“I have learnt that many youths who waste time on social activities during their youth rarely achieve what they want in life. You must invest in your life, you must be disciplined in life and that will help you achieve your goals,” he said.

He said the current government is determined to improve the living standards of youths through the introduction of various programs such as the establishment of community technical colleges across the country.

In his remarks, Senior Chief Mpherembe said as a custodian of culture, he would make sure that the youths in his area refrain from immoral behaviours that can ruin their future.

“Youths have to be disciplined because they are leaders in the making, they should not indulge themselves in nasty behaviours.

“I will make sure that youths are well disciplined by involving them in a number of development activities that are taking place in my area,” he said.

